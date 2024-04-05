Activist Ntsiki Mazwai raises funds for the legendary musician Madala Kunene

The star shared a video asking for support and donations to pay for Madala's medical procedures

Ntsiki Mazwai also called out the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture for not doing anything to help artists

Controversial activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai reached out to the public for donations and support to help a sick, legendary artist on social media.

Ntsiki Mazwai raises funds for Madala Kunene

The controversial media personality Nontsikelelo Mazwai made headlines once again after she blasted the minister of Public Enterprises on social media when he announced his retirement from parliament.

Recently, the star shared a video on her Twitter page announcing that she is raising funds to pay for the medical procedures of the legendary Madala Kunene.

She also blasted the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, for failing to help artists in need and called out the people managing Kunene for chowing his money and giving me less than he should've gotten.

Mazwai captioned the video:

"backabuddy.co.za/campaign/madala-kunene-solidarity-fund. WE HAVE NO DEPARTMENT OF ARTS AND CULTURE to regulate the industry now we have to raise funds again for an ENTIRE legend cc @zizikodwa."

Watch the clip below:

SA weighs in on Ntsiki's gesture

Ntsiki's followers weighed in on her gesture to raise funds for Kunene's medical procedures:

@SHlope said:

"We read about artists buying fancy cars, houses everyday, and we never ssk them to pay more tax. The day they have chowed all the money, suddenly sports and culture is the problem? How come footballers never complain? What about engineers, nurses, consultants? Why always artists?"

@tladi_tladi_508 wrote:

"Zizi will come running after the procedure done and say...Congratulations to the medical staff, nurses. They did a great job."

@Ckura_ questioned:

"What does the department of Arts and Culture actually do with all that budget slice cut for them?

@JiveKitaza36746 responded:

"It's a very bad situation indeed."

@molefebr commented:

"Artists artists artists! What to be done of you! We do independent work too pay our insurances/policies and other expenses. Do get ripped along the way. So why are you guys not creating a structure like we all do self employed. How is it done in other countries?"

@jenna_original mentioned:

"@zizikodwa you need to start doing your job and stop being useless. You must pay for the entire medical procedure that is needed."

