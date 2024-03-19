Controversial activist, Ntsiki Mazwai was overjoyed after Twitter (X) paid her some money

Ntsiki is one of the many netizens who have benefitted from their engaging content, and her fans are loving it

Supporters were amused and flooded her comments with congratulatory messages and hilarious financial advice

Ntsiki Mazwai and her supporters cheered after she received money from Twitter (X). Images: Instagram/ missntsikimazwai, Twitter/ ntsikimazwai

Halala, Ntsiki Mazwai celebrated a deposit from Elon Musk! The MOYA Podcast host shared that she got some money from X and received cheers from her adoring supporters, who encouraged her and offered hilarious financial tips.

How much did Ntsiki Mazwai get from X?

Ntsiki Mazwai announced that she received some money from Twitter (X). The outspoken activist/ podcaster is known for her controversial takes on societal issues, most recently commenting on AKA and Anele Tembe's relationship.

Despite the constant backlash she receives from fellow netizens over her content, it looks like Miss Mazwai is coining in on the impressions.

With thousands, if not millions, of impressions from supporters and cynics, Ntsiki managed to bag a sweet R237 ($12.47).

This was thanks to X's new monetisation feature to help creators earn a living from the app, and Ntsiki is reaping the fruits of her controversial posts!

"Guys! Twitter just paid me R237!"

Mzansi congratulates Ntsiki Mazwai

Supporters showed love to Miss Mazwai and congratulated her on her achievement.

Previously, Ntsiki's fans rallied behind her after she revealed that Tol Azz Mo made defaming statements about her.

SiyaKaSompisi said:

"It's a start; next year, they will be paying you millions!"

mkhululi_simon advised Ntsiki:

"Get a financial advisor so that we don't see you on 'I blew it.'"

thembekanid joked:

"Yoh! You need financial counselling and advice! Call your private banker."

Brian_ibraim wrote:

"Good for you!"

Yolly16680 cheered:

"We congratulate you."

