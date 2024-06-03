Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter failed to pitch for a performance in Mozambique on 1 June 2024

Her production company shared a statement highlighting why she could not show up for her gig at the Horizonte Lodge in Tete

The singer said Master KG filled in for her, and she promised her supporters that she would reschedule another performance

Another Amapiano artist, another missed gig. The latest star who failed to pitch for a gig is Nkosazana Daughter, who explained her reasons in a statement.

Singer Nkosazana Daughter explains missed gig

Amapiano singing sensation Nkosazana Daughter did not show up for a performance in Mozambique. The star was booked to perform on 1 June 2024 at the Horizonte Lodge in Tete.

Her production company, Nkosazana Daughter Productions, shared an Instagram statement explaining that a team member fell ill, so they could not board the flight. The entire team was subjected to testing, and they apologised for the inconvenience.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, one of our team members could not board the flight due to an illness and the whole team had to get tested for the safety of all.”

”We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans who were looking forward to an evening of music and entertainment.”

Master KG comes through for Nkosazana

The Keneilwe singer hailed fellow musician Master KG, who stepped in for her during her absence.

The statement concludes with Nkosazana assuring her supporters that she would reschedule another performance.

“We are currently working to reschedule the performance and will provide updates as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this time. Nkosazana Daughter looks forward to coming to Tete soon and making it up to our fans with an unforgettable experience.”

