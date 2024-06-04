Boity Thulo Enjoys Los Angeles in 9 Stunning Pictures, Mzansi Raves: “Girl, Don’t Hurt Them”
- Boity Thulo recently shared some stunning new pictures while enjoying Los Angeles
- The media personality is having the time of her life in California and has been serving looks and, of course, her hourglass figure
- Mzansi showed love to Boity and admired her stunning physique, saying she brought the heat to LA
Boity Thulo is enjoying her time in Los Angeles, California, and has been sharing content from her stay, which includes stunning looks, fabulous views and the rapper's face card that never declines!
Boity Thulo shares glimpse of LA stay
It's safe to say Boity Thulo has made Los Angeles, California, her second home, and we love it for her!
The Wuz Dat hitmaker has been out and about in the city of stars for some time now and mingling with the who's who of the entertainment industry.
Previously, Briefly News reported on Boity's meet-up with Kim Kardashian, during which they shared a picture at the 30th anniversary of The Lion King.
Taking to her Instagram page, the media personality shared new photos of herself strolling through LA in a white two-piece, showing off her thunder thighs while looking as stunning as ever:
"My happy place."
Mzansi raves over Boity Thulo's photos
Netizens hyped Boity up and admired her stunning pictures:
South African media personality, K Naomi, said:
"Wow, girl! Don't hurt them!"
michelle_liebenberg_makeup wrote:
"You belong."
Boity's mother, Modiehi Thulo, reacted:
"The fire alarm went off!"
longrichsaude posted:
"Absolutely gorgeous."
248lfm hyped Boity up:
"The only person who can break the internet."
jimmy_moswane smooth-talked Boity:
"Your beauty reminds me of my dad's belt, it just hits different."
townsendnadene admired Boity:
"You really have the most gorgeous legs, girl."
