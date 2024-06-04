Radio 2000's X account, with over 240K followers, was hacked on 2 June 2024

The SABC announced that the hackers changed the account name to Tesla News and assured that they are working to recover the account

Listeners and followers are urged to ignore any posts from the hacked page and await official updates from Radio 2000 on other platforms

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that the Radio 2000's X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on 2 June 2024. The national broadcaster said they are working hard to retrieve the account.

Radio 2000's X account hacked

Hackers have taken over the SABC's Radio 2000's X account, which has more than 245K followers. A statement released on social media by the station noted that the hackers changed the name to Tesla News.

Heading to other social media platforms, the national broadcaster assured the public that steps to recover the account are already being taken and X has already been notified about the hack. Part of the statement read:

"The hack happened on Sunday, 02 June 2024, and X has been duly informed, and the station is taking steps to rectify the situation."

SABC urges fans to ignore posts from the Radio 2000's page

The statement also urged listeners and followers to disregard any posts from the page until an official announcement from Radio 2000, either on air or from other social media platforms.

"Any posts from ‘Tesla News’, which has currently taken over the account must be disregarded by the public. Radio 2000 will keep its X platform users updated on-air and on its other social media platforms, on any further developments."

