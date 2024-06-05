Singer Simphiwe Dana believes Minister Naledi Pandor would make a great president of South Africa

Dana said Naledi Pandor is a fierce leader and has a deep love for SA, making her the ideal candidate

Pandor is the minister of international relations and co-operation, and she led SA's legal team in their fight against Israel

Is South Africa ready for a female President? Simphiwe Dana seems to think so. The singer vouches for the minister of international relations and co-operation, Naledi Pandor.

Simphiwe Dana said Minister Naledi Pandor possesses the qualities of being a good President of South Africa. Image: @simphiwedana on Instagram, Mehmet Emin Menguarslan via Getty Images

Simphwe Dana says Naledi for President

Masibambaneni hitmaker Simphiwe Dana thinks Minister Naledi Pandor would make a great president of South Africa.

Dana took to X and said Naledi Pandor is a fierce leader and has a deep love for SA, making her the ideal candidate for the Presidency role.

“I would love to have Naledi Pandor as president. She is fierce and displays a deep love for her country and for justice,” Dana said.

Dana further said that the political world is shifting spiritually.

"On a spiritual level, there’s a huge shift towards accountability as what has been in the dark is coming to light. You can see it even in world politics. The narrative is changing as information is becoming more accessible on the ground and rendering propagandist media obsolete."

SA weighs in on Simphiwe's claims

Naledi Pandor is the minister of international relations and co-operation. She is mostly known for leading the SA legal team in their fight against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

SA accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza during the war in the country.

Mzansi seemed to agree with Simphiwe, however, others are on the fence about this.

@Lecheadi said:

"Totally agree, also, it's long overdue that we see a female leader."

@bonakele_donald argued:

"Unfortunately olady she's tired now."

@generrationx said:

"Naledi will put Palestine before South Africans, and right now, as we speak, South Africans unfortunately need to come first."

