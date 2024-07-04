Actor Nay Maps has released his song Umoya Wasendulo , and it has been receiving some positive reactions

The song has a very deep and powerful message behind it, as it is somewhat of a prayer

He spoke to Briefly News about the transition from acting to music and how his childhood is rooted in music

Nay Maps might be a talented actor, but there is more to him. The star spoke to Briefly News about his new hit song, Umoya Wasendulo, and the deeper meaning behind the song.

Nay Maps has been receiving some positive responses for his song ‘Umoya Wasendulo’, Image: @naymaps

Source: Instagram

What Umoya Wasendulo means for Nay Maps

Umkhokha: The Curse actor Nay Maps is beaming with pride after releasing his hit song Umoya Wasendulo. Fans are responding positively online, and they are proud of Nay and appreciate the positive message behind the song.

He described the song as being a spiritual offering with soulful undertones in an amapiano beat.

“'Moya WaseNdulo' is uMdali, the All-Knowing, All=Powerful Spirit, The Creator of The Universe, uMoya Oyingcwele, Holy Spirit, Spirit of Life, Spirit of God that birthed all things into being.

"This Prayer is a plea to the Most High for clarity and for the Spirit of Life to light up the way and be our guide. This spiritual, soulful amapiano offering hopes to leave a message of Hope and Trust in the Almighty and the assurance that all will be alright."

Why Nay decided to give music a chance

Nay Maps further explained that his childhood is deeply rooted in music, dating as far as his church days. Nay said he was a music director at his church, and when he finally found his voice, he was a backup singer for some artists.

"I grew up in music. I always had a passion for music from a young age. My father was a musician, and I grew up in a musical family. I grew up in church. My father would make my sister and me sing at events and at church. I was also the music director at my church. I have also worked with quite a few artists as a backing vocalist, a songwriter, a producer, and a performer."

Nay Maps receives flowers for acing role on Umkhokha

In more news about Nay Maps, Briefly News previously reported that viewers praised actor Nay Maps for his role in the telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

South Africans said the talented star is killing the role of Spamandla Mthembu, and they started a heated discussion about his performance on the show.

Source: Briefly News