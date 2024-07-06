Zakes Bantwini put on a show at Durban at the ICC, and his wife Nandi Madida was by his side cheering for him

Nandi Madida took to social media and showed fans who did not make it to the show in Durban a snippet of her husband's performance

Nandi Madida was beaming with pride after showing off Zakes Bantwini at work in his hometown

Zakes Bantwini was one of the artists who performed at the Durban ICC. Zakes Bantwini's performance was on 5 July 2024, and his wife was in attendance to celebrate his 20th anniversary in music.

Fans of Zakes Bantwini were delighted to see a post dedicated to him from his wife, Nandi Madida. People could not stop raving about how Nandi Madida supported Zakes Bantwini.

Zakes Bantwini slays 20th-anniversary performance

Nandi Madida posted an Instagram showing a portion of her husband Zakes Bantwini's performance. She expressed how proud she was to see that her husband has been in the music industry for 20 years and still has lots of supporters she said:

"20 years in the game (I just realized now that I’ve been with you for 11 of those 20 years still being relevant to different generations from all walks of life is such a blessing. I know your mom and dad are proud of you in heaven."

Fans gush over Nandi Madida's support for Zakes Bantwini

Many people thought the post by Nandi for Zakes was precious. People commented they loved seeing how much Nandi supports her husband Zakes.

zamjoe_sa said:

"Your support to your husband is amazing my sister, keep it up and God bless you."

mamdluli_05 applauded:

"Black child, it is possible if you believe."

nomazibulotshanga wrote:

"This is beautiful Nandi. I’ve experienced Zakes play in Bali, boy oh boy he kept us dancing in that floor."

ayarh_asanda commented:

"Thank you for celebrating the 20 years of Zakes in Durban."

sphum gushed:

"You are both INCREDIBLE ❤️ a well deserved journey."

aubreypam was impressed:

“Together as 1, we achieve more. Congratulations love birds."

its_ur_boi_ngizimann applauded:

"He's taking mzansi to another level , keeping gøïñ qhaw'"

miss_zuh gushed:

"Last night was epicHe is truly a legend."

