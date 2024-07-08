Somizi Mhlongo sprained his ankle while vacationing in Ibiza with friends, including Moshe Ndiki, and shared a video on Instagram of himself using crutches

Fans reacted hilariously to Somizi's injury, attributing it to the shoes he previously posted

Somizi's absence from the Durban July was noted, with fans joking that the event felt awkward without his presence

Somizi Mhlongo had a little accident while he was out and about with his friends in Ibiza. The star ditched this year's Durban July for a fun trip with his buddies, including Moshe Ndiki.

Somizi Mhlongo shared a video of his sprained ankle while on holiday. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi sprains his ankle while in Ibiza

Somizi is living his best life, and we love it for him. The star has been keeping Mzansi updated on what he has been up to with his friends in Ibiza, and it's safe to say that he had a blast.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Living The Dream With Somizi star shared a video of himself walking with crutches after spraining his ankle. In true Somizi style, the star wrote:

"If u know the movie HANGOVER. that’s our reality in Ibiza."

Fans share hilarious reactions after Somizi's injury

The media personalty's fans did not disappoint with their hilarious reactions. Many said he got injured because of the shoes he previously posted.

@londie_london_official said:

"I knew when I saw those shoes ukuthi it won’t end well."

@simplysini_vee commented:

"SomSom took break a leg to a different level "

@thandopilisomvp wrote:

"@somizi It didn’t end well SomSom "

@fikile_lifestyle added:

"Perfect cast for the Hangover I approve "

@zeeighpo said:

"One should come back with an injury from a fun weekend. It’s like a badge of honour "

@cdoopretty wrote:

"Durban July was awkward without you som som, amaDesigner abakakele blind"

