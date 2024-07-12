MacG and Sol Phenduka interviewed internationally acclaimed singer Akon on Podcast & Chill

Akon shared his thoughts on gangsterism, stating that African gangsterism is far more intense than American gangsterism, which sparked reactions on social media

Mzansi social media users had mixed responses, with some agreeing with Akon and others accusing him of exaggeration

Mac G and Sol Phenduka are going international, and Mzansi is beaming with pride. The podcasters recently sat down with internationally acclaimed singer and businessman Akon on the latest episode of Podcast & Chill.

Akon spoke about gangsterism with MacG and Sol Phenduka. Image: @solphenduka, @macgunleashed and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Source: UGC

MacG and Sol Phenduka interviews Akon

Podcast & Chill has been trending on social media since Akon's interview. Mzansi stars MacG and Sol interviewed the Lonely hitmaker, who shared his thoughts on gangsterism in Africa and America.

Speaking in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, Akon said American gangsterism is nothing compared to African gangsterism. The singer said even the most notorious American gangsters would be scared if they visited some parts of Africa. He said:

"African stories supersede American stories ten times. America ain't gangster compared to Africa. If I take the most notorious killers in America and take them to some neighbourhoods in Africa they would be crying like a baby."

Mzansi responds to Akon's thoughts

Social media users dished their thoughts on the singer's comparison. Some felt he was exaggerating, while others agreed with him.

@jndube said:

"I don't watch Akon's interviews. Dude is always lying for no reason."

@CMogoeng wrote:

"Cap central… Akon interviews can be so misleading."

@KhalzaKu added:

"Cape flats ouens are real gangsters than those Americans for sure "

@Lesego122333 commented:

"If that is true I would rather stay in America."

@bingocentral commented:

"His interviews are so misleading."

MacG reveals he has a crush on Nkosazana Daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG never holds back any information, even if it's about his crush. The famous podcaster recently revealed that he has a big crush on singer Nkosazana Daughter.

Podcast & Chill host MacG shocked Mzansi when he revealed that he has a crush on Nkosazana Daughter despite being married. The star made the comments during a recent episode of his show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News