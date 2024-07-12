MacG and Sol Phenduka Talk Gangsterism With Akon on ‘Podcast & Chill’, SA Divided
- MacG and Sol Phenduka interviewed internationally acclaimed singer Akon on Podcast & Chill
- Akon shared his thoughts on gangsterism, stating that African gangsterism is far more intense than American gangsterism, which sparked reactions on social media
- Mzansi social media users had mixed responses, with some agreeing with Akon and others accusing him of exaggeration
Mac G and Sol Phenduka are going international, and Mzansi is beaming with pride. The podcasters recently sat down with internationally acclaimed singer and businessman Akon on the latest episode of Podcast & Chill.
MacG and Sol Phenduka interviews Akon
Podcast & Chill has been trending on social media since Akon's interview. Mzansi stars MacG and Sol interviewed the Lonely hitmaker, who shared his thoughts on gangsterism in Africa and America.
Speaking in a video shared on X by @ThisIsColbert, Akon said American gangsterism is nothing compared to African gangsterism. The singer said even the most notorious American gangsters would be scared if they visited some parts of Africa. He said:
"African stories supersede American stories ten times. America ain't gangster compared to Africa. If I take the most notorious killers in America and take them to some neighbourhoods in Africa they would be crying like a baby."
Mzansi responds to Akon's thoughts
Social media users dished their thoughts on the singer's comparison. Some felt he was exaggerating, while others agreed with him.
@jndube said:
"I don't watch Akon's interviews. Dude is always lying for no reason."
@CMogoeng wrote:
"Cap central… Akon interviews can be so misleading."
@KhalzaKu added:
"Cape flats ouens are real gangsters than those Americans for sure "
@Lesego122333 commented:
"If that is true I would rather stay in America."
@bingocentral commented:
"His interviews are so misleading."
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor)