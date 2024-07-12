Minnie Dlamini revealed that a popular airline lost all of her luggage when she landed in Paris

The TV host went on a vacation with her friend in Paris for her birthday, and she lost some of her personal belongings

The media personality described this situation as a nightmare, and South Africans rallied in her support

Minnie Dlamini lamented a horrible experience she went through with a popular airline company, British Airways.

Minnie Dlamini criticised a popular airline for losing her luggage. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie reveals how British Airways did her dirty

And the airline stories continue! This time, TV presenter Minnie Dlamini revealed that British Airways lost her belongings. The media personality host is currently on vacation with her friend in Paris for her birthday, and when they landed, she noticed that her stuff had not arrived with her.

On Twitter (X), Minnie Dlamini shared:

"BA LOST MY LUGGAGE @British_Airways. I just landed in London to celebrate my birthday with my bestie. My luggage didn’t land with me, though. I have no clothes or toiletries. What a nightmare. I have photoshoots planned for work, but I have none of my stuff to shoot."

Minnie said her vacation got ruined by the airline

The star described this situation as a nightmare because she intended to spoil herself after working hard.

"All I got at baggage claim was this t-shirt. So much for my birthday sho’t left, all I wanted to do was spoil myself after a weekend of working my bottom off to celebrate with my girl. I’m so sad I won’t lie."

Mzansi shows support to Minnie, blasts airline.

South Africans rallied in her support, and they urged the airline to do right by her after they responded to her query.

@marangdream said:

“With compliments” - BA’s got jokes. I’m so sorry, babe!"

@MsPrue shared:

"I'm sorry what? Are you now supposed to wear this T-shirt, bathe with it and sleep in it? Least they could do is give you a voucher to get basic essentials."

@Sbonko advised:

"It's not lost, but rather held up somewhere in the system. It will be a delayed delivery, talk to customer service. It happens a lot."

@karabeast24

"Hi, try Temu, I heard they have same-day delivery in the UK."

Anele Mdoda drags Kenyan Airways for bad service

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda revealed that she had a bad experience with Kenyan Airways. The presenter said she had to sleep at the airport and her food was served food late.

The actress slammed the company, saying it was the worst, and mentioned the delays and cancelled flights.

