‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ Actor Kininonke ‘Kini’ Shandu Reportedly Demoted From Sebenza Women’s Awards
- Kininonke Shandu has reportedly been demoted from the Sebenza Women's Awards board
- This after the comments the Umkhokha: The Curse actor made about single mothers that led to him being cancelled
- Meanwhile, Shandu appears to have moved on with his life after posing a public apology
Actor, Kininonke Shandu, has allegedly been demoted from the board for the Sebenza Women's Awards after he made disparaging comments about women.
Kininonke Shandu demoted from Sebenza Women's Awards
It appears that Kininonke 'Kini' Shandu's derogatory words are continuing to bite him months later.
The Umkhokha: The Curse actor sparked outrage after making rude comments about single mothers, claiming that they were a disgrace to their families. Shandu also claimed that these women shouldn't expect to be married.
After being cancelled on social media, Shandu suffered a blow when the Sebenza Women's Awards board demoted him.
According to ZiMoja, the board handed Kini's project manager post to Gugu Mandonsela, a move the actor apparently supported:
"Having a strong, powerful woman on the front line makes sense. We are happy to be back to award women who make a difference in our country. Despite my demotion, I am still glad to be part of the awards."
Kininonke Shandu issues an apology
The actor has since apologised for the comments he made about single mothers, saying he takes full accountability.
Briefly News reported on Shandu's statement, where he said he now understands the full impact of social media, suggesting that people needed to respect others' opinions without judgment:
"To anyone I offended, I extended my heartfelt apology. I understand the gravity of my words' impact and take full responsibility for the distress they cause.
"I respect social media platforms because they can easily make or break anyone. It's important to honour others' viewpoints when we post. We shouldn't cancel each other over disagreements; let's share our opinions respectfully."
