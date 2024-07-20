Doja Cat got the surprise of her life when the the unexpected happened during a recent Instagram live

The US rapper and singer appeared to be unwinding in the jacuzzi when the strange event sprung up on her

In a clip shared on X, a man appears to wriggle his rear and grope himself momentarily before walking off

Fans and followers of Doja Cat had a loud response to the scenes, flooding the mentions to express their surprise

US rapper and singer Doja Cat recoiled in horror during a recent Instagram live as a man appeared in the background and seemed to do something bizarre.

The artist appeared to be unwinding in the jacuzzi when the seemingly unexpected and utterly strange moment happened.

Doja's Insta live horror

Her reaction to it was telling as the star was stunned.

In the 28-second clip shared by an X user, @ayeejuju, Doja moves a cigarette from one hand to another.

She begins talking on the live and, as soon as she does, is forced to eat her words as her eyes widen at the realisation of the man in the background, who shifts the curtain on the upper floor of the property.

Noticing she is on a live, her presumed visitor appears to wriggle his rear and grope himself momentarily before walking off.

Fans stupefied by scenes

Doja maintains a perplexed expression as her fans' alarmed comments stream in quite noticeably in the video.

Mzansi social media users had an equally horrified response to the scenes and tried to make sense of what happened.

Briefly News look at a few of the responses.

@A_From_K wrote:

"That’s me. I saw an opportunity and took it."

@_VishwajitPatil said:

"Home girl went through the stages of grief."

@sonNiku_UE pondered:

"[What the f*ck] did I just watch?"

Doja Cat calls dad Dumisani Dlamini a deadbeat

In other news, Briefly News reported that Doja Cat previously updated her X bio as a sleight at her father, actor Dumisani Dlamini.

Fans noticed this after the entertainer took to the platform and referenced Dlamini, writing:

"My dad's a deadbeat but I did well."

