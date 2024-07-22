Amapiano vocalist Lady Du took part in the Ting Ting Dance challenge, and she twerked online

The star trended online after she posted the twerking, with people criticising her and saying it was not giving

Lady Du encouraged other people and asked them to also take part in the challenge

Talented SA singer Lady Du sparked a debate online when she posted a video of her twerking online.

Lady Du posted a video of her twerking to the 'Ting Ting' Dance Challenge. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du twerks on video

Amapiano vocalist Lady Du could not be more unbothered by the anticipated nasty comments her twerking video would get when she posted it. The Amapiano singer took part in the Ting Ting Dance challenge and gave it her best show.

The star trended when she twerked using the sound of her new collaboration with A-Star on the Ting Ting Remix.

"Noma ungang loya koda ungang phan," she laughs. Lady Du then says, "let's pump it up on Friday!!!!! The remix drops. DON'T SAY ANYTHING negative, I'll block you. I'm not a dancer

"Send your TikTok videos; let's go, guys. Lol, I tried shame. I know I can't dance, but this is my life, I have fun."

Lady Du also encouraged others to post videos of them trying out the dance. The choreography incorporated Tyla's Water dance challenge and twerking.

Mzansi reacts to Lady Du's video

Peeps criticised Lady Du and said her video was not giving.

_mashilob shared:

"You are so cute sisi, with your size one feet."

gabisilet awed:

"Yoh, that split at the end."

tasha.g gushed:

"You are everything Lady Du shame, l love you sister and l wish to meet you one day."

shylinmoyo added:

"And my four-year-old daughter saying, "Can you see she did the split."

