South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently remembered the late club owner DJ Sumbody

The Queen Sono actress shared that she will be playing for the first time at the Ayepyep in Cape Town

She also mentioned that though it was her first time playing there, DJ Sumbody wasn't around to see her go through this DJing journey

The South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently shared some sweet words regarding her late friend.

Pearl Thusi remembers her late friend DJ Sumbody

The popular media personality and now DJ Pearl Thusi has made headlines again after her DJing skills failed to impress many netizens on social media.

Recently, the Queen Sono actress Pearl Thusi paid tribute to her late friend and club owner DJ Sumbody. The DJ posted on her now-deleted Instagram story that she will be playing for the first time at Ayepyep in Cape Town, making her remember her last friend.

The star also urged her fans and followers to come out in numbers to support her in Cape Town.

She wrote:

"Cape Town I’m Still here and I need you tonight at Ayepyep before we hit Coco tonight… My friend never got to see this part of my journey so please pull up so we can make it special! My first time playing at @ayepyeplifestylecpt."

In late 2023, DJ Sumbody's family paid tribute to him in Cape Town following the first anniversary of his passing. The Cape 2 Samba Festival celebrated the life of the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker and ushered in the silly season.

Pearl Thusi shows off new hairstyle

Recently, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi debuted her new hairstyle to her followers. The actress-turned-DJ flaunted her latest do, but sadly, she isn't a big fan of the click-clacking from her beads.

Our girl Pearl Thusi had her gorgeous hair braided and doesn't seem entirely happy with her choice of hairstyle.

