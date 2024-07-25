Somizi Mhlongo recently did a story time to share what happened during his trip to Ibiza, Spain

The media personality had netizens in stitches when he broke down all the shenanigans he and his friends got into on their holiday

Mzansi was thoroughly entertained by SomGAGA's storytelling, feeling as though they were there with him

Somizi Mhlongo said his trip to Ibiza felt like a scene from 'Hangover'. Images: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo got real about his recent trip to Spain with his friends, and what they got up to on their exciting vacation.

Somizi Mhlongo chats about Ibiza trip

Keeping his word, Somizi Mhlongo finally spoke about his recent holiday and took fans on a mental trip as he detailed everything that happened.

The media personality and his friends, Moshe Ndiki and Ndo, jetted off to Spain, where they drank copious amounts of champagne and hung out with Black Coffee and DJ Shimza in Ibiza.

Taking to his Instagram page, SomGAGA described his vacation as Hangover 4, saying everything that happened felt like a scene from the famous movie, including his sprained ankle:

"Everything that could go wrong went wrong. Everything that could go right went right."

Somizi also spoke about the lady he met on his flight that cautioned him to keep an eye on his luggage because of the rampant crime in Spain, only for Moshe and Ndo to lose their handbags while checking in at their five-star hotel!

Mzansi reacts to Somizi Mhlongo's story

Netizens were in stitches at SomGAGA's storytime:

South African singer, Letoya Makhene, was entertained:

"You’re such a great storyteller! You literally took me on that holiday with you."

Mzansi disc jockey, DJ Shimza, was in stitches:

"You don't have secrets!"

_happysimelane said:

"I enjoyed this story!"

matshebane.m wrote:

"You are the best storyteller; it felt like I was there, too! I'm glad you enjoyed it, irrespective of the drama and stolen handbags."

reginald_black_hustle_official joked:

"We're all mentally in Ibiza now!"

gwe2916 responded:

"Somizi, nobody can make me hate you!"

