South African record label boss DJ Tira has responded to the prophecy of his death

This was after a famous Zimbabwean self-proclaimed prophet, Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi, predicted his death, and DJ Maphorisa's

The Makoya Bearings said that this does not shake him as he believes and trusts in God

Another popular Zimbabwean prophet had social media abuzz after predicting another celebrity's death.

DJ Tira, unfazed by prophecy of his death

Just days after the entertainment industry lost one of its artists, Malome Vector, a popular Zimbabwean self-proclaimed prophet, Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi saw a chance to stir the pot on social media by claiming that he foresaw DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa's untimely death.

According to ZiMoja, Mukanhairi took to his Facebook page and predicted that the two giant stars would die in a tragic car accident, leaving many netizens stunned by his "revelation."

He wrote:

"Two South African artists who are in the track of accidents: 1. Maphorisa 2. Tira. These people can avoid this by seeking answers from God, protection from him without even talking to me. We pray for them."

Mukanhairi further shared that DJ Tira's life will end in a very tragic accident:

"For example if I see this Imminent impending disaster on DJ Tira and he seeks God he will live, this will be the most tragic ending.Watch it."

Unshaken by the prophecy, DJ Tira told the publication that he wouldn't live in fear because the prophet had predicted his death, and he only believed and trusted in God and his daily prayers.

He said:

"I pray and I will continue praying as I always have. There is one God, and I trust in him, so I won't panic and live my life in fear."

