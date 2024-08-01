Prince Kaybee has faced backlash for allegedly going against South Africans' concerns on social media

In defence, he shared screenshots of articles proving his past assistance to people in need, expressing his love for Mzansi despite feeling unloved in return

The post divided social media, with some praising his efforts and others criticising him for not supporting South Africans' current issues

Prince Kaybee has brought receipts to prove how much he loves South Africans. The star has faced massive backlash from social media users accusing him of always going against the people when they complain.

Prince Kaybee has shared proof of his love for Mzansi. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee proves he loves South Africans

Prince Kaybee has always been accused of going against South Africans when they raise issues affecting them on social media. Many feel celebrities like Prince Kaybee should use their influence to raise awareness.

Taking to his X timeline, the hitmaker shared screenshots of several articles where he helped people in need. He explained that he had love for his people, but they didn't love him back. He wrote:

"Mina bafe2, I love you guys; you just don’t love me back☹️."

Prince Kaybee's post divides Mzansi

The star's post left social media users with mixed reactions. Some praised him for his initiatives to assist those in desperate need. Others said he must also stand with the people on social media, not against them.

@WarLoveStories said:

"The world will forget good deeds easily."

@Nigel_Mang commented:

"You can't be expected to go with what is not right because the masses are for it. Stand true to your beliefs at all times King."

@Cinco_ZA wrote:

"Look at you pulling out articles from 5+ years ago. Have shame, recently you've been trying to act woke. Even with the issue at hand now ya chidima you're not as patriotic as you portray yourself to be."

@nkaymthembu added:

"Inkinga yakho is that when there is a time to support South Africans against outsiders you always betray South Africans."

