Zodwa Wabantu revealed she recently had liposuction surgery, and their cosmetic surgeries have positively impacted her life

The controversial media personality and star o f Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored shared that she paid R40K for the procedure and that her ancestors approved of it

Despite criticism, Zodwa remains confident, emphasising that her body continues to generate income

Zodwa Wabantu is among the few celebrities who have opened up about the cosmetic surgeries they have had over the years. The controversial media person revealed that she had liposuction surgery recently.

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that she paid R40K for her surgery. Image: @zodwalibram

Zodwa Wabantu opens up about her surgery

We can all agree that Zodwa Wabantu is an open book. The Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star always shares details about her life with her fans. Zodwa recently revealed that she went under the knife.

According to Sunday World, Zodwa Wabantu is happy with the results after her surgery. The star, who also accepted the call to become a sangoma, added that her ancestors approved of the procedure. She said:

"I can't lie to you; I'm so happy with the outcome of the liposuction. It's a premium one, and my life has improved from this."

Zodwa Wabantu says she paid R40K for the liposuction

Zodwa Wabantu remains unfazed by the naysayers saying she must stop flaunting her body on stage. The star said her body is still making money for her; hence, public opinion does not matter.

The reality TV star shared that she paid a cool R40K to enhance her body. She wrote:

"My body is still making money for me, and I don't care what others say about me. They'll always talk about me, but can't get what I have."

Gogo Skhotheni shows off new body after 360 liposuction surgery and BBL

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni shared a video in which she opened up about feeling nervous before her three body transformation surgeries. The star did not shy away from sharing with her fans what she got up to in Turkey, and she looks absolutely stunning.

Gogo Skhotheni travelled to Turkey for a massive body transformation. She visited Dr. Murat Diyarbakırlıoğlu's clinic in Turkey, where she underwent 360 liposuction surgery and a Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL) as well as a tummy tuck.

