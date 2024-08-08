Sports Broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono is pregnant, and she announced her pregnancy on Instagram

The star received congratulatory messages from her supporters online, who are excited for her

Mohono has always expressed her desire to become a mother years back, and she is excited that her dream is coming true

Motshidisi Mohono has announced her pregnancy. Image: @motshidisim

Source: Instagram

Motshidisi Mohono is expecting

Award-winning Sports Broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono is pregnant. The star announced her pregnancy news on social media with a message of gratitude. "God, thank you," she wrote.

Mohono did not reveal much about her pregnancy and how far along she is, but she shared a picture from her photoshoot with photographer Thapelo Mabotja.

Mohono relayed desires for motherhood a year back

The TV presenter has always expressed her desire to become a mother. A year back, she stated: "I can’t wait to be a Mom". Responding to the post, Mohono expressed excitement that her dream is finally coming true.

She also mentioned: "Should’ve added “one day” to this tweet. One day. God willing."

Netizens congratulate Mohono

Mohono received congratulatory messages from her supporters online, who expressed excitement for her.

@SizweDhlomo said:

"Oh wow! Congrats Tshidi!"

@EzamaCirha gushed:

"Congratulations mommy."

@PabiMoloi added:

"Beautiful. Congratulations Motshidisi."

simplycarol8 stated:

"Welcome to the most amazing journey of your life. Congratulations mama!!! Blessed beyond."

hulisaniravele added:

"A new era!!!! I am incredibly happy for you Rato."

@MphoMaboi_ gushed:

"Almost exactly a year later. I’m so happy, PLUS I know you’re going to be a fantastic Mom. Oh BABY!!! Congratulations beautiful!! I’m so happy for you, such amazing news my babe."

ox_nche said:

"Congratulations Sis."

rachelkolisi said:

"This is amazing news!! Congratulations."

queenzazir added:

"Oh…!!!! Is it that kinda day!!??? Alright, alright, alright!!"

@AthiMtongana stated:

"Gorgeous mother. Congratulations, and God bless the new and beautiful journey!"

