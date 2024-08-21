Ntsiki Mazwai seemingly backtracked her support Chidimma Adetshina after the Department of Home Affairs revoked Chidimma's citizenship

A fan questioned Ntsiki's continued defence of Chidimma, to which the poet responded with humorous emojis, sparking social media reactions

Many users mocked Ntsiki for her apparent reversal, while others defended her stance against bullying

Ntsiki Mazwai seems to have backtracked her support for the controversial former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Chichi is topping trends after the Department of Home Affairs’ decision to revoke her citizenship.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared a hilarious response about her support for Chidimma Adetshana. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai on supporting Chidimma

Rallying behind Chidimma is like a criminal offence at the moment. The model’s story keeps getting complicated every moment. Chichi’s citizenship was revoked after a probe by the government.

A fan asked Ntsiki Mazwai if she is still supporting the model after the recent drama. The fan asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Are you still able to defend this Mam Ntsiki?”

The outspoken poet and Moya Podcast host responded with hilarious emojis. Take s look at the post below:

Ntsiki Mazwai's response leaves SA rolling with laughter

Social media users made jokes about Ntsiki Mazwai's response. Many mocked her for seemingly backtracking after loudly supporting Chichi on social media. Some said Ntsiki was right to support the model against social media bullies.

@PrincessBee_SA said:

"I am still defending her from being bullied She didn't do fraud. Her parents did. And also Home Affairs officials are corrupt. They are selling the country."

@Kago_369 commented:

"I can write an apology to the nation that you can copy and paste."

@nhlayisi_M added:

"As of this writing, Chidimma's mother is on the run."

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Chidimma's Miss Universe Nigeria's votes

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adesthina is back in the headlines since moving on from Miss South Africa. The controversial past Miss South Africa finalist left the competition after her mother was accused of identity theft.

MissUniverse Nigeria extended an invitation to Chidimma Adetshina so that she could compete, and she accepted. Ntsiki Mazwai shared her reaction to how South Africans have supported Chidimma Adetshina in the Nigerian competition.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News