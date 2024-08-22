Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad is one proud father, as his son Neyame Nzimande turned a year old

The singer shared cute pictures on social media, and people flooded his comments section

Dumi Mkokstad expressed gratitude that his son reached an important milestone in his life

South African Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad is a doting father. The award-winning musician posted cute pictures of his baby boy Neyame Nzimande on his birthday.

Dumi Mkokstad shared cute pictures of his son on his birthday. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad's son is a year older

The proud father is beaming with pride as his son Neyame is a year old. The singer took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures where he expressed gratitude for the wonderful gift.

"Good morning Fam. Today. my son @_neyame, let me repeat this again, MY SON is turning ONE. Sooo grateful unto the Lord for my boy. Uma nimbona anothi (when you see him, say) NZIMANDE, MPHEPHETHE, GWALA, MANCAMA, NGWEKAZI, MAJIYA, MDLULI."

His wife, Ziphozenkosi Nzimande, also penned a sweet message to her son, saying:

"I am just in awe! You are a true testament to God's favour, goodness & faithfulness in our lives. Watching you grow has been the most special part of my life. You have daddy’s calm spirit & chunky feet, & mommy’s loving nature and smile. I love you, my boy. I will fight daily to give you a beautiful life filled with beautiful memories, but the best part of me is Christ. Take that & you will have treasure. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ULILANGA."

Mzansi floods Dumi Mkokstad's IG comments

South Africans took the opportunity to congratulate Dumi Mkokstad and his wife, Ziphozenkosi Nzimande, for their wonderful job with their son.

nonku_shilo said:

"Those wittle teeth, oh my baby boy! I love you."

lungz_bey gushed:

"Just look at that face. Happy 1st Birthday big boy. May God guide and protect you."

drteedfuze wished:

"Oh my goodness his smile is the cutest I’ve ever seen happy 1st birthday to the little prince."

inga_the_ginger added:

"Hampona Neyney, happy birthday my baby."

Source: Briefly News