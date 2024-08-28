Chidimma Adetshina Talks About Life in Nigeria: “I’m Not Even Looking Forward to Going Back to SA”
- Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina has no plans to return to South Africa and wants to explore Nigeria, her father's country
- The model, who flew to Nigeria amid reports of fraud in her identity documents, is enjoying her time there
- Chidimma expressed her gratitude for her family's support and her fans, the 'Chi Master Force,' as she pursues her dream of becoming Miss Universe
Chidimma Adetshina has no plans to return to South Africa. The model, who has been making headlines since landing in Nigeria last week, said she wants to explore her father's country.
Chidimma Adetshina wants to explore Nigeria
Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina is happy to be in her father's country. Following reports of fraud in her identity documents, the model who flew to Nigeria said she has no plans of returning to Mzansi.
Speaking to Cool FM Nigeria, Chidimma said she is enjoying her time in her father's country and has no plans to return to South Africa. She said:
"It's been amazing. I’m not even looking forward to going back to South Africa. I just want to explore more. I want to stay longer and see what happens next."
Chidimma Adetshina on her dream of becoming Miss Universe
The model added that she has always wanted to become Miss Universe and is grateful that this opportunity came to her. The star said her family and fans have stood with her during the ordeal and are grateful for the love and support.
"My family are the ones actually fuelling me and saying, listen, you can do it no matter what; block out everything.
"Also, the ‘Chi Master Force’ [fans] — they are amazing. The support and love are insane. I would actually think that I'm getting a lot of hate, but trust me if you check my Instagram, the love is there; it’s there."
Chidimma Adetshina slammed for promoting skin-lightening products in Nigeria
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina has been criticised for advertising what appears to be skin-bleaching products in Nigeria. The star has been posing with the products of one of the Miss Universe Nigeria sponsors.
Another day, another chance for Chidimma Adetshina to trend for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial model who jetted off to Nigeria to take part in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant caught strays for advertising skin-lightening products.
Source: Briefly News
