Airburn Sounds is gearing up to release his new single titled Parmalat with OHP Sage

The music producer has signed an international deal with Cr8ive Tribe, which manages US and Jamaican artists

The musician describes his sound as Amapiano dance, and his song Parmalat is no different

While the world jams to the soothing sounds of Amapiano, Airburn Sounds has delved into a new era of Amapiano that incorporates dance sounds.

Airburn Sounds on releasing upcoming song

New kid on the block, Airburn Sounds, is amped up for the release of his upcoming banger titled Parmalat ft. OHP Sage. The song will be released on 30 August as a way to say goodbye to Women's Month.

"Combination of AirBurn sounds & ohp sage with parmalaat recipe dropping on the 30th August let's all kindly save our seats and preSave," he announced on Instagram.

Airburn Sage on meaning behind the song

The musician's sound is an infusion of Amapiano and dance. He told TshisaLIVE that he is paying homage to women as Women's Month is coming to a close. He said it is an "ode" and a way of paying women a compliment.

“It’s a fun dance song, something you play in the summertime while driving along the beach or with friends. It's playful and nothing too serious,” the publication quoted him saying.

Airburn also mentioned that his music is often too serious and speaks about getting his big shot. This time, he decided to go for a more "playful" tune.

His star does not end there; the music producer has also signed an international deal with Cr8ive Tribe, which manages US and Jamaican artists.

