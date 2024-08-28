Amapiano Dance Artist Airburn Sounds Inks International Deal, Touches on "Cut-Throat" Industry
- Airburn Sounds is gearing up to release his new single titled Parmalat with OHP Sage
- The music producer has signed an international deal with Cr8ive Tribe, which manages US and Jamaican artists
- The musician describes his sound as Amapiano dance, and his song Parmalat is no different
While the world jams to the soothing sounds of Amapiano, Airburn Sounds has delved into a new era of Amapiano that incorporates dance sounds.
Airburn Sounds on releasing upcoming song
New kid on the block, Airburn Sounds, is amped up for the release of his upcoming banger titled Parmalat ft. OHP Sage. The song will be released on 30 August as a way to say goodbye to Women's Month.
"Combination of AirBurn sounds & ohp sage with parmalaat recipe dropping on the 30th August let's all kindly save our seats and preSave," he announced on Instagram.
Airburn Sage on meaning behind the song
The musician's sound is an infusion of Amapiano and dance. He told TshisaLIVE that he is paying homage to women as Women's Month is coming to a close. He said it is an "ode" and a way of paying women a compliment.
“It’s a fun dance song, something you play in the summertime while driving along the beach or with friends. It's playful and nothing too serious,” the publication quoted him saying.
Airburn also mentioned that his music is often too serious and speaks about getting his big shot. This time, he decided to go for a more "playful" tune.
His star does not end there; the music producer has also signed an international deal with Cr8ive Tribe, which manages US and Jamaican artists.
Dlala Thukzin to headline UK show
In a previous report from Briefly News, award-winning Durban-born DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin is part of the lineup for a UK festival taking place at the end of August 2024.
The iPlan hitmaker will be headlining the Ama Fest UK on Saturday, 31 August 2024. Dlala Thukzin posted about him headlining the festival on his Instagram page and was met with much excitement.
