Babes Wodumo Debunks Dating Rumours After Cosy Video With a Man Went Viral: “He Is Just a Friend”
- Babes Wodumo, still single after Mampintsha's death in December 2022, clarified that she is not ready to date despite recent rumours
- The Wololo hitmaker caused a stir with a cosy video featuring an unidentified man but denied any romantic involvement
- Babes also refuted claims of dating Amaroto's Sabelo Zuma, stating he is like a brother to her
Babes Wodumo has stated that she is not yet ready for the dating scene. The star recently set the rumour mill ablaze when she shared a cosy video on social media with an unidentified man.
Babes Wodumo not ready for dating yet
Babes Wodumo is still single following her husband Mampintsha's death in December 2022. The star has been rumoured to be dating several men in the showbiz industry.
The Wololo hitmaker recently got the streets buzzing when she was spotted getting cosy with a man in a provocative outfit. Mant suspected that Babes Wodumo had finally moved on after Mampintsha's passing.
Speaking to ZiMoja, Babes Wodumo poured cold water on the dating rumours. She said people just concluded she was dating the guy from the video without any full information. She said:
"I was married to Mampintsha; he was my husband; I can't just date for the sake of dating. There are certain things I need to do and announce to my family before that."
Babes Wodumo allegedly dated Sabelo Zuma
Since her husband's passing, Babes Wodumo has been linked to several artists. Several reports on social media indicated that the star dated Amaroto group member Sabelo Zuma.
Zuma was reportedly also helping the mother of one to launch her music career. Babes has denied dating Sabelo, saying she is her brother.
