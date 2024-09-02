Babes Wodumo and Sjava recently posed for some cool pictures together at an event

The pair was booked at a show with other artists, but Mzansi made their own conclusions on their photos

Netizens raised dating rumours, while others couldn't stop but admire how good Babes has been looking lately

Babes Wodumo and Sjava raised dating rumours with their latest pictures. Images: babes_wodumo, sjava_atm

Sjava and Babes Wodumo caused quite a stir online when a recent photo of theirs began making the rounds.

Babes Wodumo shares picture with Sjava

It's official: Babes Wodumo is back to regular programming, making new songs and performing again since Mampintsha passed away.

After going back on the road, the mother of one has been linked to several men since her husband died, though Briefly News reported that she debunked the latest rumour, claiming that the gentleman "was just a friend."

The Gqom star was recently booked at an event in Kempton Park and posted several photos on her Instagram page, showing love to Sjava:

"Sbali."

The Amavaka hitmaker returned the same energy and showed love to Babes:

"Sbali sami."

Mzansi weighs in on Babes Wodumo and Sjava's pictures

Of course, many made their assumptions and concluded that Babes and Sjava were more than just friends and colleagues:

slokoloko7 was stunned:

"So @sjava_atm has now taken over? He didn't waste any time."

lekoloanemanam2 was suspicious:

"So something could be up here?"

AgentChitsinde was curious:

"Are these two now dating?"

chief_musa97008 urged Sjava:

"Go, my boy, it's not a crime."

Miss_Hlu said:

"They would make a good-looking couple."

Meanwhile, others admired the Wololo hitmaker's good looks:

paballo_patsa said:

"I absolutely love this hair on Babes."

Sheilamanyorio_ was stunned:

"Babes Wodumo looks really good!"

thabsilechamane wrote:

"Babes looks like a doll."

