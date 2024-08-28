DJ Kotin is looking out for his fellow Durbanite Babes Wodumo by working with her on a song

This collaboration with Madanon would help boost her music career as she looks to make her comeback

Kotin shared a video on Instagram, where he said people should watch the space as Babes is coming back

Babes Wodumo has already cemented her name as one of the top artists in the local entertainment scene. As she comes back to reclaim her spot, she has the backing of music producer DJ Kotin.

DJ Kotin has collaborated with Babes Wodumo on an exciting collaboration. Image: @djkotin on Instagram/Oupa Bopap via Getty Images

Source: UGC

DJ Kotin and Babes Wodumo in studio

On Instagram, DJ Kotin posted a video with his fellow Durbanite Babes Wodumo vibing to their new song in the studio. In his caption, he told people that they should look out for Babes Wodumo as she readies to make her comeback.

"She’s coming back, watch the space," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

All about Kotin and Babes' song

In the song, DJ Kotin collaborated with Madanon as well. This song would help boost her music career as she is busy making her comeback.

According to TshisaLIVE, DJ Kotin hailed Babes Wodumo, saying they had wonderful chemistry in the studio.

He lauded her talent as a singer and dancer and hinted that she would soon release a project.

DJ Kotin sparks controversy with slay queen dj's comment

The DJ was one of the very few artists who spoke out about beautiful women being booked more than the really talented DJs.

According to ZiMoja, DJ Kotini said he is frustrated by the number of slay queens who get bookings.

"They prefer half-na*ed girls who call themselves DJs over us. This is really frustrating because we put hard work into this, yet we are overlooked."

Babes hosts listening party for new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom singer Babes Wodumo announced that she hosted a listening session party for her new music project.

The Wololo hitmaker posted a video of the listening session on her social media page. Babes Wodumo also mentioned that this is her first music project without her late husband, Mampintsha.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News