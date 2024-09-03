Prince Kaybee warmed fans' hearts by donating groceries to a grandmother and grandson who went viral on TikTok

Fans praised Prince Kaybee for his kind gesture, highlighting his generosity despite his often controversial reputation

Social media users encouraged him to continue helping those in need, calling his actions noble and heartwarming

Prince Kaybee is the gift that keeps on giving. The star warmed his fans' hearts when he gave groceries to a family that went viral on TikTok a few weeks ago.

Prince Kaybee donated groceries to a popular TikTok family. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee praised for giving back

Prince Kaybee may be regarded as arrogant by some social media users, but he actually has a heart of gold. The businessman and musician, who is always trending for all the wrong reasons, recently made Mzansi smile.

A video of the Gugulethu hitmaker donating groceries to a grandmother and grandson duo who went viral on TikTok was recently shared on social media by @_BlackZA. The footage shows KB at the family's home and assisting them with groceries. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"@PrinceKaybee_SA God bless you man ❤️"

Fans respond to Prince Kaybee's video

Social media users showered the star with praise for his kind gesture. Many said he should continue helping those in need.

@kaHlathi said:

"More blessings to you @PrinceKaybee_SA. It's beautiful seeing our people sharing with others what they have. Kwande apho uthathe khona mfana kuthi 🕯️🙏🏿"

@peaciepeacegp wrote:

"Thank you 🙏 for sharing such goods things, we are learning from him that sharing is caring…"

@Kapone36maffiaz added:

"Well done Kabelo, God bless you🙏"

@musawenkosir1 noted:

"This is so heartwarming, and this cause is noble. PrinceKB is humble and should remain in our prayers 🙌🏿🙌🏿."

Prince Kaybee mocked for New Zealand support fresh after loss to Springboks

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee once again showed people that he loves to share unpopular opinions. The beloved musician often gets into trouble for his hot takes.

Prince Kaybee was loud about his support for the All Blacks on the day they played against the Springboks. South Africans showed no mercy as they reacted to Prince Kaybee's post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News