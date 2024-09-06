Sammie Heavens, Nasty C's baby mama, warmed hearts by sharing an adorable video of their son Oliver feeding her on Instagram

Fans were amazed at how quickly baby Oliver has grown since his birth just a few months ago

The video went viral, with social media users expressing love and curiosity, especially about a potential face reveal

Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, warmed Mzansi's hearts with an adorable video of their son Oliver. The doting mom posted the clip on her social media page.

Nasty C's baby mama, Sammie Heavens, posted a cute video of their son.



Sammie Heavens shares rare glimpse of baby Oliver

Celebrity babies grow way too fast. Send Me Away hitmaker Nasty C's son, born a few months ago, is already a big boy. The star and his baby mama have been giving fans little glimpses of baby Oliver - and peeps love him.

Sammie Heavens recently shared a clip of baby Oliver on her Instagram page. The now-viral clip shows baby Ollie feeding her beautiful mom. She captioned the post:

"😭😍❤️ Ollie I love being your mom ❤️❤️❤️"

Fans react to Sammie Heavens' cute video

Social media users can't get enough of content about Oliver. Many were shocked at how big he had grown.

@th3y_envymandyy said:

"Wasn’t he born like last month 😭"

@sammieheavens added:

"Watching this and cheesing rn 😂"

@jaast_maluda commented:

"Aibo izalwe nini lengane efunzanayo😮😂"

@lee_generes said:

"Oh, dmn, he’s already feeding the family!!! 😭😭🥹 so proud of Lil Jr ❤️"

@mulweli_malisha wrote:

"Big Olly😍😍😍❤️they grow up so fast."

@noma_may added:

"Love the 3 rices they lift with all their focus 😂"

@miss_ceo_amahle said:

"When are you going to do the face reveal? 😢❤️"







