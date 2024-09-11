Somizi Mhlongo touched fans' hearts by sharing a reflective Instagram post about questions to ask God, inspired by the song What If God Was One of Us

Somizi's question to God was about Africa's colonisation, while his fans shared personal and emotional queries in the comments

Followers asked God questions about loss, gratitude, health, and the challenges they face in life

Somizi Mhlongo tugged at his followers' heartstrings with his recent post. The media personality asked fans to share the questions they would ask God if he was standing in front of them.

Somizi sparked an emotional conversation with his post. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Somizi Mhlongo questions God in latest post

Larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared a post about how his favourite song, What If God Was One Of Us, by Deanna Ransom, made him think about the questions he would ask God.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Living The Dream With Somizi star posted a screenshot of the song and shared that his question to God would be about Africa's colonisation. He wrote:

"Listening to one of my all-time favourite songs. And there’s a part where it says, "IF GOD WAS IN FRONT OF U AND U HAD ONE QUESTION TO ASK. WHAT WOULD IT BE LETS GO... My one question would be, “ DEAR GOD, WHY DID U ALLOW AFRICA TO BE COLONISED?"

Somizi's fans share questions they would ask God

The star's fans and followers flooded his comments section with heartwarming questions they had for God.

@ukukhanyadecor24 said:

"God, why did you take my siblings and my mother? 😢😢"

@leratosmallz commented:

"I would say, God, Thank you🙏🏾"

@niv_eahh wrote:

"Why did you take my parents while I was still very young?"

@kaone1702 added:

"God, please heal my son😢... Why is he a special needs child? 😢"

@mpilo_gift_jali noted:

"I would ask why it isn't the image in our minds of how it's supposed to be, not real?"

@daphnee_lebakeng said:

"I would ask God “why is their death” couldn’t we live forever 💔"

@barbra.nkomo.16 added:

"God when are you answering my prayers about my health?"

