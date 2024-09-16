Brickz could not attend the funeral service of Mapaputsi, so he wrote a heartfelt tribute letter to him

The letter was read out at his funeral service, which took place on Saturday, 4 September 2024, in Soweto

The Kwaito singer, who is currently serving his sentence in prison, said Mapaputsi was like a brother to him

The loved one of the late Mapaputsi, real name Sandile Ngwenya, celebrated his life during his funeral service. One of the people who could not attend, Brickz, penned a letter to remember his late friend.

Brickz remembered Mapaputsi at his funeral service. Image: @metro_fm on Facebook/Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Brickz on his rocky friendship with Mapaputsi

While Brickz was imprisoned, he wrote a letter to be read at Mapaputsi's funeral service. The letter was read on 14 September 2024 at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall in Soweto.

As quoted by TshisaLIVE, Brickz wrote:

“The first time I met Mapaputsi was through a friend, Kutloano, who used to own a salon where I would do my hair because I was in a choir. Sandile saw a soldier in me. Our friendship was not perfect as we had disagreements. The one thing that stood out was me not being credited on his debut single Izinja, but a few years later we were in on good terms. He was a brother to me.”

More friends pay tribute to Mapaputsi

At the event hosted by music producer DJ Cleo, some prominent celebrities who attended include Israel Matseke Zulu and Nhlanhla Lux. DJ Sbu also attended, and he shared a few words. The radio star said Mapaputsi would make fun of his husky voice, but that was attributed to his sense of humour.

DJ Sbu mentioned all the good things Mapaputsi did for him, like selling him his first car and affording him the opportunity to travel to Swaziland.

Gayton McKenzie slammed for not attending Mapaputsi's funeral

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Minister of the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, was targetted by Mapaputsi's friends and colleagues at his memorial service.

This was because Minister Gayton McKenzie did not attend the Kwaito singer's memorial service.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News