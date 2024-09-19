Ayanda Thabethe Shows Off Her R10 Million Rolls Royce Cullinan, SA Reacts: “Flaunting Blood Money”
- Ayanda Thabethe flaunted her Rolls Royce Cullinan, worth R10 million, sparking social media attention
- Musa Khawula alleged that Ayanda's boyfriend, Peter Matsimbe, is a drug lord, and linked her wealth to his illegal activities
- Social media users reacted, with many questioning the legitimacy of her lavish lifestyle and business ventures
Ayanda Thabethe is living the life of our dreams. The mother of two has been silently securing the bag, and she has flashy cars to show for it.
Ayanda Thabethe shows off her expensive car
Ayanda Thabethe recently turned heads when he showed another picture of her Rolls Royce Cullinan, reportedly worth R10 million. The media personality made headlines when she received a R5 million Maybach as a push present from her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.
A picture of Ayanda's new car was reposted on X by Musa Khawula, who made serious allegations against the star's man. According to Musa Khawula's post, Peter Matsimbe is a drug lord. The caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"A look at Ayanda Thabethe's Rolls Royce attained by her criminal married drug-lord boyfriend Peter Matsimbe."
SA reacts to Ayanda Thabethe's car
Social media users weighed in on Ayanda Thabethe's luxurious life. Many said the star is living lavishly on illegally gotten funds.
@thaboe1002 said:
"Drugs are really paying bills and softlife huh🤔?"
@MalumeRichie commented:
"Keywords criminal married drug Lord boyfriend."
@lurvDayimani added:
"I make money from my “makeup line“ weeh."
@1blackteacup commented:
"Quickface is nothing but a front. And that choosehappy nonsense Ayanda is a co-founder of? I wonder if that’s even legit."
@MissLihleM wrote:
"Ayanda Thabethe’s downfall is going to be so embarrassing."
@MoMadibi added:
"😀😀😀 making sure we don't ask how she got it."
Junior Khanye buys himself a new BMW
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African former football player Junior Khanye recently pampered himself with a luxurious gift.
Former Kaizer Chiefs FC footballer Junior Khanye has made headlines once again on social media as the star bought himself a new car. Earlier, an online user, @SAFootClassics, shared a picture of the former football star on their Twitter (X) page standing next to his new luxurious sport BMW car at a dealership.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.