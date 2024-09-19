Ayanda Thabethe flaunted her Rolls Royce Cullinan, worth R10 million, sparking social media attention

Musa Khawula alleged that Ayanda's boyfriend, Peter Matsimbe, is a drug lord, and linked her wealth to his illegal activities

Social media users reacted, with many questioning the legitimacy of her lavish lifestyle and business ventures

Ayanda Thabethe is living the life of our dreams. The mother of two has been silently securing the bag, and she has flashy cars to show for it.

Ayanda Thabethe flaunted her R10 million car. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Ayanda Thabethe shows off her expensive car

Ayanda Thabethe recently turned heads when he showed another picture of her Rolls Royce Cullinan, reportedly worth R10 million. The media personality made headlines when she received a R5 million Maybach as a push present from her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.

A picture of Ayanda's new car was reposted on X by Musa Khawula, who made serious allegations against the star's man. According to Musa Khawula's post, Peter Matsimbe is a drug lord. The caption read:

"A look at Ayanda Thabethe's Rolls Royce attained by her criminal married drug-lord boyfriend Peter Matsimbe."

SA reacts to Ayanda Thabethe's car

Social media users weighed in on Ayanda Thabethe's luxurious life. Many said the star is living lavishly on illegally gotten funds.

@thaboe1002 said:

"Drugs are really paying bills and softlife huh🤔?"

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Keywords criminal married drug Lord boyfriend."

@lurvDayimani added:

"I make money from my “makeup line“ weeh."

@1blackteacup commented:

"Quickface is nothing but a front. And that choosehappy nonsense Ayanda is a co-founder of? I wonder if that’s even legit."

@MissLihleM wrote:

"Ayanda Thabethe’s downfall is going to be so embarrassing."

@MoMadibi added:

"😀😀😀 making sure we don't ask how she got it."

Junior Khanye buys himself a new BMW

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African former football player Junior Khanye recently pampered himself with a luxurious gift.

Former Kaizer Chiefs FC footballer Junior Khanye has made headlines once again on social media as the star bought himself a new car. Earlier, an online user, @SAFootClassics, shared a picture of the former football star on their Twitter (X) page standing next to his new luxurious sport BMW car at a dealership.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News