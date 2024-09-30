Actor Dingaan Khumalo Accuses Mamelodi Sundowns of Winning Their 1st Star Through Negotiations
- The Muvhango actor Dingaan Khumalo recently made damning claims about Mamelodi Sundowns FC
- The actor and TV presenter accused the football club of winning their first star through behind-the-scenes negotiations
- This was after the big match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 28 September 2024, in Soweto
The South African actor and TV presenter Dingaan Khumalo has made a damning claim about the Midrand-based football club, Mamelodi Sundowns.
Dingaan accuses Masandawana of getting a star through negotiations
Social media has been buzzing since the big match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs FC occurred on Saturday, 28 September, at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.
After Masandawana defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1, the Muvhango actor Dingaan Khumalo went on social media to share his thoughts about the game and Mamelodi Sundowns. The Amakhosi fan claimed the Midrand-based football club won their first star through behind-the-scenes negotiations.
The video of the star venting about the past game was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page. The video was captioned:
"Dingaan Khumalo claims that Mamelodi Sundowns won their first star through behind-the-scenes negotiations."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Dingaan's claim
Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens had mixed reactions to what the actor said about Mamelodi Sundowns. See some of the comments below:
@khandizwe_chris commented:
"These speculations are food for thought to be quite honest."
@Dr_Shiyaklenga responded:
"I hate it when Kaizer Chiefs fans makes sense."
@FootballStage_1 replied:
"He is being honest."
@B_Mbovu replied:
"This one must continue he’s search for the pots and leave us alone."
@Anele5151 tweeted:
"Football is not a Muvhango script."
@ndowenimulaudzi commented:
"Give him some painkillers."
Dingaan Khumalo on being denied access to daughter
In a previous report from Briefly News, Dingaan Khumalo revealed that he was being denied access to his daughter.
The personality alleged that his baby mama was the reason behind this and that she had even told their daughter that Dingaan wanted nothing to do with her. Khumalo's revelation cooked up a stir online and sparked a debate among netizens on Twitter.
