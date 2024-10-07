A-Reece is trending on social media after a viral video shows him dramatically walking off stage during a Homecoming performance

The clip captures the rapper placing the mic down mid-performance without explanation, sparking confusion among fans

Social media reactions were mixed, with some speculating about boos from the audience while others joked about why he left abruptly

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A-Reece is trending on social media after a video of the rapper's dramatic walk-off the stage went viral. The clip shows the star putting the mic down and walking off during his performance.

A-Reece went viral for leaving the stage during his performance. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A-Reece's video goes viral online

Oops! A-Reece is charting social media trends after the dramatic stunt he pulled during his performance. A video of the rapper abruptly ending his performance at Homecoming has left fans with more questions than answers.

The clip shared on X by the popular entertainment page MDN News shows the star performing and vibing with the fans before suddenly putting the mic on the floor and walking off without any explanation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Fans react to A-Reece's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the clip. Some joked about why he left the stage, while others thought it was due to fans booing him.

@Dr_Shiyaklenga commented:

"The money he got paid to perform finished during his performance, what was he supposed to do?"

@KitchenPlug_ said:

"Are people booing him in the back it's my ears guys?"

@SmartA39714192 added:

"Event organizers paid him for that one song, he gave them that one song. What a KING 🤴"

@risore420 wrote:

"He remembered that he didn’t switch the geyser off."

@777_deluxe added:

"Sounds like someone was booing him."

Petition to ban Chris Brown from SA hits 10K signatures

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the petition to cancel Chris Brown's now sold-out concert is growing as South African anti-GBV activists stand against hosting the singer in the country.

Just days after selling out his anticipated concert in two hours, it appears that Chris Brown's trip to South Africa may have hit a bumpy road.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News