Grammy award-winning singer Usher recently celebrated his birthday and was showered with love

The international singer has turned 46 years old this week, and fans hailed him as a King of RnB

Fans gave Usher so much love on his birthday under a post by X (Twitter) page Pop Base

Usher has turned 46 years old and fans gave him his flowers. Image: Gregg Deguire

Source: Getty Images

When the King of RnB celebrates his birthday, he is bound to get celebrated by the masses. Usher was a recent topic of discussion as fans gave him his flowers on his special day.

Usher celebrates his birthday

Talented Grammy award-winning singer Usher Raymond celebrated his birthday this week. The DJ Got Us Fallin' Inlove hitmaker celebrated his birthday on a sold-out tour in Miami with his fans.

Fans celebrate Usher on his birthday

Taking to Twitter (X) under Pop Base's post, fans praised Usher and hailed him as the King of RnB music.

These are some of the heartfelt posts:

@Asad8492 said:

"Here's to more iconic hits and smooth moves, happy birthday Usher!"

@crjb_ shared:

"He’s got at least 6 albums of confessions under his belt… lol."

@arianaunext wished:

"Happy bday to this iconic hitmaker! We will be streaming Confessions to celebrate!"

@groyc stated:

"Wish you a very happy 46th birthday, Usher. Have best day and keep rocking."

@Fityeth exclaimed:

"Happy Birthday, Usher! Hope you’re still finding confessions to write about!"

@Benazirbadshah wished:

"Happy 46th birthday to Usher! His impact on music and R&B is undeniable, with countless hits and unforgettable performances. Here’s to celebrating his contributions and the lasting influence he’s had on the industry!"

@ayeshawrites147 praised:

"Happy birthday champ ..🎉Usher is a Grammy award-winning artist known for hits like "Yeah!" and "Confessions."

@Somdutt995311 said:

"Happy 46th birthday to Usher, the iconic singer, songwriter, and performer known for his impressive contributions to R&B and pop music. Celebrated for hits like "Yeah!" and "Confessions," Usher has made a significant impact on the music industry over the years."

Sizwe Dhlomo on Beyonce and Usher

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo spoke on Beyonce Knowles and Usher Raymond's relationship. Dhlomo sparked a debate online when he shared his views on why she should have married him.

Netizens turned the joke on him and mentioned the women they thought he should have married.

