Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo relayed his thoughts on Beyonce Knowles and Usher Raymond's relationship

Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a debate online when he shared his views on why she should have married him

Netizens turned the joke on him and mentioned the women they thought he should have married

Sizwe Dhlomo had netizens debating Beyonce and Usher. Image: David Livingston/Oupa Bopape

Sizwe Dhlomo on Beyonce and Usher

Successful radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on US singers Beyonce Knowles and Usher Raymond and why he thought they should have been in a relationship, or better, yet married.

"I’ve always felt like Beyoncé should have married Usher."

His views sparked a wide debate online.

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's views

Reacting to his post, Mzansi turned the joke on him and mentioned the women they thought he should have married. From Bonang Matheba to Minnie Dlamini and his friend Anele Mdoda. The responses are hilarious.

@ChrisExcel102

"I also feel like you and Pearl Thusi would’ve made a great couple Dinangwe."

@ApheleleJody

"I get you , I also always felt like you and Bonang would make a stunning couple."

@Ayola_M

"Same but I get why she chose Jigga."

@karabob37

"I've always felt like @moflavadj should have married @dineoranaka."

@star_henrydavid

"I’ve always felt Bonang should have married you."

@_LeratoMabuzaM

"Yazi I always felt like you should have married Anele."

@mphokeo

"And I feel like you should have married Minnie Dlamini🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga

"I didn't check the comments, neh, but I know someone will bring Anele in this converse."

@fendii_belle

"Unfortunately it does not go according to your feelings. Nathi we’ve always felt like you should have married Anele."

@StHonorable

"That's part of life, having a contrary opinion to the reality of someone else's decision. In Zulu we say "Intombi iqoma lapho ithanda khona."

