Man Gets RAF Money, Buys Over R300k Toyota Corolla Cross
- A gentleman who was in an accident and claimed Road Accident Fund money showed off his new ride
- As soon as he received the approval message from RAF, the guy went to buy a new Toyota Corolla Cross
- The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their envy and hilariously wanting to be friends with the gent
A gentleman took to his social media account and flexed how he bought a car after he received his Road Accident Fund money.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @y.ur_fav_g, the gent showed a message from RAF, telling him that his payment has been approved. He then captured a car he desired from AutoTrader.
The man wanted a Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8XS worth R347 990. He wasted no time, he went to get it. He captured himself next to his new baby with a visible smile.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens feel envious
The video gained over 700k views, with many online users feeling envious. See the comments below:
@Oyisa Buso wrote:
"Hi, uphi."
@blessingmolatjie1 wrote:
"Hey handsome 😭❤️."
@Lediie was envious:
"We also want to be like you, usishayise Nathi😭😭😭." (run us over as well)
@presshymamasiya expressed:
"Can't wait for this message 😭😭❤️."
@Mizani_Redd wrote:
"When you're going on the Durban trip invite me too😭."
@nthabi@T suggested:
"Invest some money for future. congratulations to you."
@Gift joked:
"Us patiently waiting for the next episode of "I blew it"😂😂😂😂congrats brada may this change your life n fam 4reva."
@_̶S̶̶t̶̶u̶̶c̶̶h̶̶a̶_̶0̶̶1̶̶2̶_ commented:
"There will be signs😭."
@lightasatee said:
"I’m your new bestie, hey bestie🥹💗."
@Marcelo asked:
"How long did ur claim cause i have been waiting for more than 2 yrs."
Gentleman spends RAF money on booze
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who used RAF money on alcohol.
TikTok user @lesedicosmo took to his account to share a screenshot of a message stating that his Road Accident Fund (RAF) application was approved for payment. The video then cuts to the man holding a limited-edition boxed bottle of Hennessy V.S NBA and showing off six-pack bottles of beer and cider.
Source: Briefly News
