A gentleman who was in an accident and claimed Road Accident Fund money showed off his new ride

As soon as he received the approval message from RAF, the guy went to buy a new Toyota Corolla Cross

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their envy and hilariously wanting to be friends with the gent

A gentleman spoiled himself with a Toyota after he received his RAF money. Images: @y.ur_fav_g

A gentleman took to his social media account and flexed how he bought a car after he received his Road Accident Fund money.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @y.ur_fav_g, the gent showed a message from RAF, telling him that his payment has been approved. He then captured a car he desired from AutoTrader.

The man wanted a Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8XS worth R347 990. He wasted no time, he went to get it. He captured himself next to his new baby with a visible smile.

Man buys over R300k ride with RAF money

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens feel envious

The video gained over 700k views, with many online users feeling envious. See the comments below:

@Oyisa Buso wrote:

"Hi, uphi."

@blessingmolatjie1 wrote:

"Hey handsome 😭❤️."

@Lediie🩷 was envious:

"We also want to be like you, usishayise Nathi😭😭😭." (run us over as well)

@presshymamasiya expressed:

"Can't wait for this message 😭😭❤️."

@Mizani_Redd wrote:

"When you're going on the Durban trip invite me too😭."

@nthabi@T suggested:

"Invest some money for future. congratulations to you."

@Gift joked:

"Us patiently waiting for the next episode of "I blew it"😂😂😂😂congrats brada may this change your life n fam 4reva."

@_̶S̶̶t̶̶u̶̶c̶̶h̶̶a̶_̶0̶̶1̶̶2̶_ commented:

"There will be signs😭."

@lightasatee said:

"I’m your new bestie, hey bestie🥹💗."

@Marcelo asked:

"How long did ur claim cause i have been waiting for more than 2 yrs."

