Itumeleng Khune and Wife Sphelele Rock Matching Blonde Hair, Fans Rave: "They Look Amazing"
- South African soccer star Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele Makhunga stole hearts recently
- The power couple rocked blonde hair in a recent post, with the goalie rocking a blonde cut and Sphelele wearing a blonde weave
- Netizens gave the couple their flowers, saying they looked stunning in the picture
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Mzansi just can't seem to get enough of the Khunes. Their latest social media post had fans gushing.
Khune and wife stun in new picture
Bafana Bafana goalie Itumeleng Khune and his beautiful wife, Sphelele Makhunga, proved once again that they are a fashionable couple. If people are not discussing their age difference, they are giving them a lot of praise for always looking top tier.
In a recent post shared on X (Twitter) by @__T_Touch, the couple were seen rocking matching blonde hair.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Khune had a fresh haircut dyed blonde, while Sphelele wore a blonde weave and accessorised it with a hat.
Mzansi gushes over Khune and Schedule
Mzansi peeps showered them with love, and they gave them flowers for always looking smitten and in love in their photos.
@_Lolo_Pat gushed:
"They are beautiful 😍 🔥"
@shiluvankuna said:
"They are in love."
@im_Blessed6063 stated:
"See black love."
@BlackwolfofLa stated:
"They look beautiful together."
@TheRealMotase trolled:
"I know my girl (Minnie Dlamini) wishes it was her."
@bad_option88 praised:
"Such a beautiful couple."
@B_Margiano gushed:
"They're living the dream."
@Daffydre2 mentioned:
"They're beautiful ❤️"
@FloraAcetyra added:
"They look happy together."
@Nthabeemaringa
"My favorite people."
@aina_tomilola
"They really look good together."
@chiknara4
"Love is a beautiful thing ❤"
@BafanaSurprise
"I love seeing them in our screens 🔥🔥Happy family wins always wins."
@rikiweird
"They look happy together."
Itu Khune thanks wife Sphelele for epic birthday gift
In a previous report from Briefly News, Itu Khune had an epic birthday celebration, and he gave fans a look into how he spent the special day with his wife.
The Kaizer Chiefs player and Sphelele Makhunga melted hearts after she made sure that his birthday was a memorable one.
Peeps questioned their age difference, but the real fans gushed over them.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za