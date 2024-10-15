South African soccer star Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele Makhunga stole hearts recently

The power couple rocked blonde hair in a recent post, with the goalie rocking a blonde cut and Sphelele wearing a blonde weave

Netizens gave the couple their flowers, saying they looked stunning in the picture

Mzansi just can't seem to get enough of the Khunes. Their latest social media post had fans gushing.

Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, had matching hairstyles. Image: @laaylamak

Khune and wife stun in new picture

Bafana Bafana goalie Itumeleng Khune and his beautiful wife, Sphelele Makhunga, proved once again that they are a fashionable couple. If people are not discussing their age difference, they are giving them a lot of praise for always looking top tier.

In a recent post shared on X (Twitter) by @__T_Touch, the couple were seen rocking matching blonde hair.

Khune had a fresh haircut dyed blonde, while Sphelele wore a blonde weave and accessorised it with a hat.

Mzansi gushes over Khune and Schedule

Mzansi peeps showered them with love, and they gave them flowers for always looking smitten and in love in their photos.

@_Lolo_Pat gushed:

"They are beautiful 😍 🔥"

@shiluvankuna said:

"They are in love."

@im_Blessed6063 stated:

"See black love."

@BlackwolfofLa stated:

"They look beautiful together."

@TheRealMotase trolled:

"I know my girl (Minnie Dlamini) wishes it was her."

@bad_option88 praised:

"Such a beautiful couple."

@B_Margiano gushed:

"They're living the dream."

@Daffydre2 mentioned:

"They're beautiful ❤️"

@FloraAcetyra added:

"They look happy together."

@Nthabeemaringa

"My favorite people."

@aina_tomilola

"They really look good together."

@chiknara4

"Love is a beautiful thing ❤"

@BafanaSurprise

"I love seeing them in our screens 🔥🔥Happy family wins always wins."

@rikiweird

"They look happy together."

Itu Khune thanks wife Sphelele for epic birthday gift

In a previous report from Briefly News, Itu Khune had an epic birthday celebration, and he gave fans a look into how he spent the special day with his wife.

The Kaizer Chiefs player and Sphelele Makhunga melted hearts after she made sure that his birthday was a memorable one.

Peeps questioned their age difference, but the real fans gushed over them.

