English actor and rapper Idris Elba has revealed that he plans to relocate to Africa in the next decade to boost the film industry.

Idris Elba wants to uplift Africa's film industry

Luther star Idris Elba is set to uplift the African continent's film and television industries. The internationally acclaimed UK star recently shared his plans to move to the motherland to focus on his dream.

Speaking in an interview with BBC, Elba said he is involved in building top-notch film studios in Accra, Ghana and Zanzibar, Tanzania. He said he wanted to move to Africa to oversee the projects because he would not be able to do it while overseas. He said:

"I think I'll move in the next five, 10 years, God willing. I'm here to bolster the film industry - that is a 10-year process - I won't be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent."

Idris Elba stresses the importance of telling African stories

The actor noted that it is important for Africans to tell their stories. He said it is high time Africans corrected the world's narrative of the continent. He gave an example of how most films about Africa portray the continent as a poverty-stricken place with wars, diseases and hunger.

“If you watch any film or anything that has got to do with Africa, all you’re going to see is trauma, how we were slaves, how we were colonised, how it’s just war. And when you come to Africa, you will realise that it’s not true.”

The Beast star also added that he doesn't have a set country where he would live but wants to move from country to country.

