Reality TV star Londie London went on social media and seemingly offended a few people with her post

In a recent picture, she claimed that she is not made for broke men, alluding to her not liking broke men

This statement ruffled some people's feathers, and some came with salty responses, while others gushed

Durban reality TV star and actress Londie London made a tongue-in-cheek statement that did not sit well with some people.

Londie London disses broke men

In a recent post on X (Twitter), Londie London posted a picture in which she claimed she is not made for broke men and alluded to her not liking them.

Londie recently made headlines when she claimed that her body is all-natural and that she did not need a BBL. This statement divided many people on social media, with some calling her a liar.

The former Real Housewives Of Durban cast member seemingly offended a few people with her statement, but she is not bothered.

"Not for broke men," she wrote.

SA reacts to Londie London's statement

Londie London's statement did not sit well with some people. Some responded with salty comments, while others gushed over her beauty.

@NiwaRodgers

"Says a woman without common sense."

@MlamboTheBest

"Women think beauty is everything. No wonder these types of women are not married and have six different baby daddies. She didn't even say man she said MEN !! Wow."

@Loeto_12

"We will be there no matter what."

@Arnold_Von_Mash asked:

"Good thing I’m rich in personality then, right?"

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the South African media personality Khanyi Mbau surprised many people with her recent hasty decision regarding cosmetic surgery. The star bought herself a new face, and she looked very swollen in her social media posts.

Khany Mbau dropped a bombshell on everybody, and announced that she got herself a new face because she was tired of getting Botox and face lifts. But when she debuted her new face, people noted that there was not much change.

