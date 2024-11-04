The South African former Banyana Banyana player Portia Modise showed off her girlfriend on social media

A video of the former soccer player was shared on social media of her addressing netizens about her relationship with her girlfriend

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the video

Former Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise showed off her lover. Image: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Whoop Whoop! Love is in the air for our former Banyana Banyana player Portia Modise, who is head over heels.

Portia Modise shows off her girlfriend on social media

The South African former Banyana Banyana captain Portia Modise became the town's talk after she was hijacked by two men earlier.

Recently, the former football player showed her girlfriend on social media, and the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of them two looking all smitten on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Portia Modise and her girlfriend have a message to share."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of the star and his GF

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"The most precious two minutes of my life, gone. But we will be there, dark or blue/red and green, orange, yellow etc.. angisho it’s the colour of their flag."

@malema_pk wrote:

"Oksalayo women are not men and men are not women."

@B_Yandaa said:

"It’s how the femme looks at her for me."

@custy_kgadi responded:

"These ladies are chowing our types how do they even manage to convince them."

@SouthinaM replied:

"The girlfriend is pretty."

@darealestlebza commented:

"The girl is totally smitten."

Portia Modise opens up about dodging drugs and alcohol abuse

Briefly News previously reported that The former Banyana Banyana footballer Portia Modise recently shared some words of encouragement with young people. They again made headlines after feeling wrath from Mzansi, the former Banyana Banyana footballer Portia Modise.

Recently, the former professional female soccer player became the brand ambassador of Clinix alongside former Kaizer Chiefs and current TS Galaxy star player Bernard Parker and Long Jump Olympic Silver Medalist Luvo Manyonga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News