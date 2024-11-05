A promoter based in the Northern Cape recently called out the Amapiano vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi

This was after the Gilikidi hitmaker failed to pitch for an event she was booked for in the Northern Cape

The promoter exclusively shared with Briefly News the proof of payment and private messages of the star and him and also a refund agreement, which was sent to her

Northern Cape-based promoter Tebogo Setumisho has dropped files about his experience working with the Amapiano vocalist and DJ Nobantu Vilakazi.

Tebogo Ssetumisho calls out Nobantu Vilakazi for no-show

Once again, another South African artist has been called out and exposed by a promoter for not pitching for an event they booked.

Recently, a Norther Cape-based promoter named Tebogo Sethumisho came forward and exclusively told Briefly News that he has a problem with one of the most talented Amapiano stars, Nobantu Vilakazi.

In a candid interview with the publication, Setumisho revealed that Vilakazi failed to show up for an event she was booked for in the Northern Cape on Saturday, 28 September 2024. Tebogo said that Nobantu gave a lame excuse about being stuck.

He said:

"She was booked for an Event at Pampierstad, Northern Cape, by an Event organization called Sous Family Entertainment. She gave us an excuse that her car had some problems on her way to the event, but we asked for proof, and she didn't provide it."

He further mentioned that they paid the artist R19 000, which included R4 000 for transport, and that when she failed to pitch, they drew a refund agreement. Since then, she has been making excuses when it's time for her to pay back the money.

Tebogo further said:

"We paid her 15k for the performance and 4k for the transport fee, but we did not receive the refund. She is always making excuses when she is supposed to refund us."

Sethumisho has also provided Briefly News with the proof of payment and the refund agreement letter.

See the attached documents below:

Briefly News reached out to Nobantu Vilakazi but couldn't reach her by the time the story was published.

