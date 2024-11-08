Nokwanda Mabaso has finally addressed the issue regarding the 'Iyeboos' mess that happened recently

This was after a trending video of Zaba performing on stage with Nokwanda screaming 'iyebo' in the background

Many netizens reacted to Nokwanda's explanation about what happened and made her shout 'iyebo' during Zaba's performance

Nokwanda Mabaso became the most trending girl on social media after the 'iyebo' drama at an unknown event.

Nokwanda Mabaso unpacks "iyeboo" mess

Social media has been buzzing since the video of KZN-based MC Nokwanda Mabaso shouting iyeboo during South African musician Zaba's performance at an event in KZN.

Recently, the young lady came forward to unpack what happened at the event and what caused her to start saying iyebo during Zaba's performance.

In an audio clip shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page, Mabaso revealed that Zaba was late for his performance and was instructed only to perform two songs as he was late.

Khawula wrote:

"Nokwanda Mabaso says Zaba was late, and he was only granted permission to perform two songs since the next act was already awaiting their turn. Zaba performed more than two songs, and the floor manager pressured her to remove Zaba from the stage. Instead of being rude, she resorted to the countless 'Iyeboos' to warn him..."

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react to Nokwanda's explanation

Many netizens reacted to Nokwanda's explanation regarding the 'iyeboo' mess. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Time is money, you snooze you loose."

@therealxolo commented:

"Kanti Zaba was wrong, he deserves it marn artists must respect Mcs also."

@wakapalesaa said:

"Even if he was late. It still doesn't justify that nonsense stunt she pulled."

@FfffMabe commented:

"Lol it makes sense now."

@Hloni12090608 responded:

"Doesn’t make sense to me."

@darkhumor_____ tweeted:

"This only makes things worse! She is childish and the explanation further proves it. Respect the crowd and the performance."

