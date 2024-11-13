South African rapper Boity Thulo has partnered with a global brand called True Religion Collection

This is for the Los Angeles-based brand's streetwear denim collection, and who better than Boity

Boity seems like the perfect fit for the brand as she exuded 90s street fashion so effortlessly in her photoshoot

Trust Boity Thulo to nail any and every look. The Wuz Dat hitmaker and TV personality Boity recently partnered with a luxury streetwear brand for an epic collection launch.

Boity Thulo has announced her partnership with True Religion Collection. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity partners with denim brand

Oh My rapper Boity Thulo has partnered with a denim brand, True Religion, for their latest collection. On Instagram, Boity shared a few snaps from her photoshoot, and she looks stunning.

“Your newest obsession. The first of its kind this season collaborating with my @truereligion_sa family,” she said. In another post, Boity said, “In my TRUE RELIGION bag!!! Boity x True Religion just dropped, and it’s pure fire. #BoityxTrueReligion #TrueReligion Shop the look.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

All about True Religion

According to IOL, the brand strives to blend stylish denim with a person's personality to achieve the optimum look.

“Our relentless commitment to craftsmanship is driven by a singular aspiration: to stand out from the crowd. We don't just design denim; we infuse it with personality and give the wearer a voice. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us,” the publication quoted the brand.

The brand reportedly originated in Los Angeles, and it offers high-quality streetwear.

Fans gush over Boity

Boity Thulo gave peeps class and sass, and fans cannot stop gushing over her.

sisiphosmama praised her stylist:

"Your stylist knows what they are doing🔥."

olee_bubbles__ stated:

"Rocked it! Thinking I used to wear like this, and people would say "smart comments" now that the Queen rocked this fit🔥🔥Love it."

neo_rams shared:

"Proud of @boity gurl you found your niche 😍😍😍 You were made for this!!!"

Boity Thulo looks stunning with her friends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo looked stunning recently as she hung out with her friends.

The Whuz Dat hitmaker looked classy as she celebrated Champagne Day with some friends. Many of her fans and followers complimented her beauty in images she shared on her Twitter (X) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News