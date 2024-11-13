Boity Thulo Partners With True Religion Collection For An Epic Collaboration
- South African rapper Boity Thulo has partnered with a global brand called True Religion Collection
- This is for the Los Angeles-based brand's streetwear denim collection, and who better than Boity
- Boity seems like the perfect fit for the brand as she exuded 90s street fashion so effortlessly in her photoshoot
Trust Boity Thulo to nail any and every look. The Wuz Dat hitmaker and TV personality Boity recently partnered with a luxury streetwear brand for an epic collection launch.
Boity partners with denim brand
Oh My rapper Boity Thulo has partnered with a denim brand, True Religion, for their latest collection. On Instagram, Boity shared a few snaps from her photoshoot, and she looks stunning.
“Your newest obsession. The first of its kind this season collaborating with my @truereligion_sa family,” she said. In another post, Boity said, “In my TRUE RELIGION bag!!! Boity x True Religion just dropped, and it’s pure fire. #BoityxTrueReligion #TrueReligion Shop the look.”
All about True Religion
According to IOL, the brand strives to blend stylish denim with a person's personality to achieve the optimum look.
“Our relentless commitment to craftsmanship is driven by a singular aspiration: to stand out from the crowd. We don't just design denim; we infuse it with personality and give the wearer a voice. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us,” the publication quoted the brand.
The brand reportedly originated in Los Angeles, and it offers high-quality streetwear.
Fans gush over Boity
Boity Thulo gave peeps class and sass, and fans cannot stop gushing over her.
sisiphosmama praised her stylist:
"Your stylist knows what they are doing🔥."
olee_bubbles__ stated:
"Rocked it! Thinking I used to wear like this, and people would say "smart comments" now that the Queen rocked this fit🔥🔥Love it."
neo_rams shared:
"Proud of @boity gurl you found your niche 😍😍😍 You were made for this!!!"
Boity Thulo looks stunning with her friends
