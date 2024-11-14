It's said that DJ Maphorisa recently splurged on a new Rolex that apparently cost an arm and a leg

The DJ/ producer was seen in a video trying on different watches and settled on one that costs R1.5M

Peeps lost their minds at the price and hyped Porry up for his impact in the industry, and, of course, his long money

Rumour has it that DJ Maphorisa recently splurged on a multi-million-rand Rolex watch!

How much is DJ Maphorisa's new wristwatch?

With a career spanning decades in the music industry, DJ Maphorisa's success is a testament to his hard work as a world-class musician, and he continues to push boundaries.

And with all that money, the Manzi Nte hitmaker never fails to spoil himself and enjoy the fruits of his labour. From cars to designer clothes, Porry spares no price on the things he loves, even if they cost a few million.

Word on the street is that Porry recently splurged on a shiny new Rolex. And the price? A whopping R1.5M, and he got to wear it during a shoot for the Biri Marung music video.

Instagram user, streetfameculture shared the details of Maphorisa's alleged new buy, accompanied by a video of him at a jewellery store trying on his new timepiece:

"The price is gone."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's new watch

Netizens were impressed and hyped Porry up on his alleged new purchase:

themba_madumane_ showed love to DJ Maphorisa:

"My father is a king!"

mfanasebothoma said:

"That's a 100% Phori."

madedemadedido wrote:

"I've always respected you, my king."

bianosizani praised Porry:

"We can't deny your greatness, grootman. @djmaphorisa, you're a legend. We must give you that."

carolsizas hyped Porry up:

"Phori ke bosso!"

beeger added:

"They can hate you, but o ntja, mfethu!"

DJ Maphorisa supports another local designer

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa showing off his new T-shirt from a local designer.

Mzansi joked that the shirt may be the cheapest thing Porry owns in his wardrobe.

