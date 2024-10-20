DJ Maphorisa loves to show off his expensive taste in clothing and accessories, which often include leather bags

Most recently, the amapiano musician was out and about draped in an outfit and a bag worth thousands

Online users shared their thoughts about DJ Maphorisa's drip in a video of his new music that circulated on X

DJ Maphorisa often trends when he wears very expensive clothing. Most recently, he was in Louis Vuitton and other expensive designers.

DJ Maphorisa's outfit was worth more than R70 000, and people were in awe. Image: @djmaphorisa

The amapiano DJ is well known for having massive collections of designer handbags. People commented on the video showing the wealthy flex.

DJ Maphorisa rocks expensive designers

Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa reportedly wore a Jil Sander T-shirt valued at R12 00 and a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière, which is R64 267. Watch the video below:

Online users discuss DJ Maphorisa's handbag

The video made rounds on X, and many shared their thoughts. People joked that he was carrying his rumoured girlfriend Thuli P's bag.

@DMN4ever commented:

"He even carrying Thuli P's bag."

@Hlolo59 said:

"He even repossessed Thuli P’s bag."

@Max1zim added:

"Someone needs to investigate that handbag and who it belongs to."

@LoveAfrica99807 wondered:

"Why is he not the LV clothes bought during his overseas trip?"

@realest_lady said:

"So carrying this bag is so he can bill video making for his personal bag."

DJ Maphorisa claps back at trolls, shows off Louis Vuitton outfit

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa is not interested in entertaining naysayers about his preferences for spending his money on designer clothing.

Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa wore a denim Louis Vuitton outfit with a white T-shirt, bucket hat, and sneakers. His outfit might have garnered him praise online, but a huge number of people are against it.

His caption suggested that he was mocking those who have something negative to say about his fashion choices.

