Bonang Matheba said it was time social media tackled the topic of telemarketers

The media personality vented about the countless phone calls and was met with fans who shared the same sentiments

While some netizens expressed their hate for telemarketers, others were sympathetic, saying they needed to reach targets

Bonang Matheba complained about telemarketers. Images: Instagram/ bonang_m, Getty Images/ Violeta Stoimenova

Bonang Matheba says she is sick and tired of receiving countless calls from telemarketers.

Bonang Matheba complains about telemarketers

Your girl, B, recently sparked a conversation about telemarketers and their endless pursuit of sales with countless phone calls.

Without going into detail, Bonang said it was time to get to the bottom of things, and expressed frustration:

"Another topic we need to tackle is the topic of telemarketers. Haikhona."

It appears that many people could relate to Bonang's frustration when one netizen, ViceBW, offered a tip on how he avoids "headaches" from unknown phone numbers:

Mzansi weighs in on Bonang Matheba's frustrations

Netizens have had it with telemarketers, with others saying it felt like they were being harassed:

Tshego_Bane said:

"That is not even a topic; that’s terrorism. I don’t even answer unknown calls anymore."

LeboneMphahlele was frustrated:

"Right now, even when you block the number, it still goes through. Whoever is selling our details, though."

Ladyormisstoyou wrote:

"Now they're calling my 12-year-old; it doesn't matter how many times you block them. It feels like harassment."

Meanwhile, some netizens sympathised with the salespeople, saying they were merely trying to reach targets:

Vanessa_KN2 said:

"Very annoying, but I understand they are doing their job."

Inenekazi1 wrote:

"Askies. They're just trying to make commission, mntase, milk and Purity are expensive."

DuduMaseko_ posted:

"Unemployment is painful 'cause nobody wants to be a telemarketer, but times are tough. Life is something else."

