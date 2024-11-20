Sello Maake kaNcube’s Wife Pearl Mbewe’s Fashion Sense Under Scrutiny: “She Looks Like Her Problems”
- Sello Maake kaNcube's estranged wife is catching strays after netizens criticised her fashion sense
- A photo of Pearl Mbewe showing off a pink traditional outfit is making the rounds and has made her victim to some nasty comments
- Mzansi dragged Pearl's fashion sense, while others claimed that she was going through marital problems
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Poor Pearl Maake kaNcube is being dragged online over her fashion sense, and Mzansi is unforgiving.
Sello Maake kaNcube's wife gets dissed
Even as an unproblematic celebrity, you will unfortunately have your day on social media, and netizens will always find something to criticise.
Sadly, Sello Maake kaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl, became a new target when gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared one of her latest photos.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
Pearl, who is said to be going through marital problems with the former Skeem Saam actor, posed for several photos in a stunning pink outfit complete with a traditional skirt and matching accessories.
Commenting on her picture, Musa alluded to her issues with her estranged husband:
"Sello Maake ka Ncube's wife, Pearl Mbewe, is going through all kinds of hell, but I wish she could get her fashion right."
Mzansi reacts to Pearl Mbewe's picture
Netizens sympathised with Pearl after her alleged marital drama became public:
AngelaSShikwamb said:
"Give her a break, Musa."
FootballStage_1 asked:
"Why are you kicking her while she is down?"
b_thokolo pleaded:
"Please leave the poor woman alone."
Meanwhile, others bashed her fashion choices:
bozzie_t said:
"She looks like her problems."
SesiNono wrote:
"She is already going through the worst."
emily_teffoME posted:
"Fashion is the last thing on her mind."
anelisa36732 dissed Pearl:
"Her fashion looks like her problems."
thandek06017764 responded:
"She has failed consistently in that department."
Gogo Maweni rocks fresh new look
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gogo Maweni's photo showing off her new look.
The famous sangoma debuted her new hair and nails, saying she felt years younger:
"OMG, I look like a baby. Guys, can you see this? I look so young; I love this. I am tired of hair, hle."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za