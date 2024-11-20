Sello Maake kaNcube's estranged wife is catching strays after netizens criticised her fashion sense

A photo of Pearl Mbewe showing off a pink traditional outfit is making the rounds and has made her victim to some nasty comments

Mzansi dragged Pearl's fashion sense, while others claimed that she was going through marital problems

Mzansi criticised Sello Maake kaNcube’s wife, Pearl Mbewe's latest outfit. Images: pearlmbewe

Poor Pearl Maake kaNcube is being dragged online over her fashion sense, and Mzansi is unforgiving.

Sello Maake kaNcube's wife gets dissed

Even as an unproblematic celebrity, you will unfortunately have your day on social media, and netizens will always find something to criticise.

Sadly, Sello Maake kaNcube's estranged wife, Pearl, became a new target when gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared one of her latest photos.

Pearl, who is said to be going through marital problems with the former Skeem Saam actor, posed for several photos in a stunning pink outfit complete with a traditional skirt and matching accessories.

Commenting on her picture, Musa alluded to her issues with her estranged husband:

"Sello Maake ka Ncube's wife, Pearl Mbewe, is going through all kinds of hell, but I wish she could get her fashion right."

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Mbewe's picture

Netizens sympathised with Pearl after her alleged marital drama became public:

AngelaSShikwamb said:

"Give her a break, Musa."

FootballStage_1 asked:

"Why are you kicking her while she is down?"

b_thokolo pleaded:

"Please leave the poor woman alone."

Meanwhile, others bashed her fashion choices:

bozzie_t said:

"She looks like her problems."

SesiNono wrote:

"She is already going through the worst."

emily_teffoME posted:

"Fashion is the last thing on her mind."

anelisa36732 dissed Pearl:

"Her fashion looks like her problems."

thandek06017764 responded:

"She has failed consistently in that department."

