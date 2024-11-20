South African Amapiano star Kamo Mphela's casual outfit was placed under scrutiny

She jumped on the trend of wearing baggy over the knee jeans with a crop top and boxer shorts underneath

People trolled Kamo Mphela, saying she did not look good, while others defended her

Kamo Mphela wore a casual outfit, but not everyone was a fan of it. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Kamo Mphela's fashion under scrutiny

It seems that not everybody is a fan of Kamo Mphela's fashion sense. The Ama Niki Niki hitmaker stepped out in some trendy streetwear worn by the likes of Pabi Cooper and others.

In the video, Kamo Mphela wore baggy, oversized jeans, exposed underwear, a pink cropped top tee, and sneakers. She completed the look with accessories.

An X user @NoluthandoMash commented on a post about Kamo Mphela, asking, "Why are you guys dressing like this fr?"

Mzansi drags Kamo Mphela's outfit

The dancer's outfit rubbed people the wrong way. Peeps said it is a hideous trend, while others defended her, saying she is following trends.

In general, some people advocate for people dressing their age.

@NoluthandoMash stated:

"You look ridiculous babe 😭"

@lit_jefe remarked:

"If she was half undressed, you guys would still complain. If it doesn’t concern you, just learn to close your mouth and let people enjoy what they work for."

@GuguSeritsane asked:

"I’d assume she’s dressing her age? Dressing properly is skinny jeans & blazer at 23?"

@AntonioJaysa defended:

"It’s called fashion and allows people to express themselves differently- and If you are a person who dresses like the most average person, then do so. y’all have issues with everything weird."

@fnts claimed:

"She has to find other ways of attention-grabbing coz the body doesn’t allow anymore."

@nukedukenjabulo joked:

"People woke up one day and decided "I need to dress like John Cena" and the world hasn't looked back since."

@thandomoeng laughed:

"And the funny thing is everyone is dressing like this and forgetting that sometimes it's important to dress for your body, don't follow trends."

@lethinjabulo_stated:

"You guys are not ready for fashion icons in this country."

@ItsNqobilee said:

"It’s called fashion, babe🥺 not all of everyone will understand her fashion sense, and that’s okay."

