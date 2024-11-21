Mihlali Ndamase Debuts a New Hairstyle, Mzansi Reacts: “Giving Auntie Pat From Tyler Perry Movies”
- Mihlali Ndamase's new hairstyle sparked mixed reactions online, with fans saying it doesn't suit her usual youthful image
- A video shared by Musa Khawula showed the YouTuber flaunting her look, which some compared to middle-aged or "auntie" styles
- Social media users suggested she return to her signature styles that enhance her beauty, as her new look reminded them of 90s nostalgia and older women’s fashion
Mihlali Ndamase showed off her stunning new hairstyle. The controversial media personality's gorgeous new look did not receive glowing reactions from social media users.
Mihlali Ndamase shows off her new look
Mihlali Ndamase is one of those few people who can nail any hairstyle. The YouTuber has ricked long, curly, short and even blonde hairstyles.
A video of Mimi showing off her new hair had Mzansi on the fence. Many said that although her face card never declines, Mihlali Ndamase's new hair was not giving what it's supposed to. The clip shared by Musa Khawula shows the stunner feeling herself.
Fans react to Mihlali Ndamase's new hairstyle
Social media users said Mihlali's look is more suitable for older women. Fans said she should stick to her usual hairstyle that brings out her beauty.
@DialeMamo said:
"It’s giving auntie, just auntie, not rich, not poor, not happy, not sad, just auntie. Maybe, ge church auntie, yeah treasurer vibes."
@darkhumor_____ wrote:
"She’s done copying Leroy’s wife. Next wife to copy 😂😂😂 I wonder which wife she’s mimicking now that makes her lose her weight too and go natural."
@ThaboCollin4 commented:
"She's too young for this middle aged black American woman look."
@I_am_AmmzY added:
"Auntie Pat from Tyler Perry movies 😂"
@Big_eyes10 said:
"It's not giving what it was supposed to."
@ja_nosipho noted:
"Reminds me of my mom nd her sisters in the 90s."
